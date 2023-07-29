Cooler weekend, then a warmup begins Monday

Happy Friday everyone,

What a nice day we had today! We made it almost spot on to average today topping out at 83 in PDX and holding on to those low to mid-80s as you move south down the valley.

The next couple days will be slightly cooler as the trough from the low pressure center to our NW shifts a little. It gives us a bit of cooler air and a few clouds from a marine layer. Highs will be in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. On Monday a ridge of high pressure begins to strengthen east of us and we warm back to the mid-80s. From Tuesday on we have the likelihood of getting our highs back into the upper 80s. Some models show us getting into the 90s so we’ll keep an eye on that and adjust as needed as we get closer. Regardless next week will be sunnier and much warmer than this weekend.

Still no signs of any precipitation and we will likely end July with only trace amounts of rain. This is not abnormal with nine other times on record having the same amount. Season average is 0.5″ of precipitation.

