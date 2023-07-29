Nice stretch continues, with slight cool down tomorrow
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Saturday morning!
It’s off to a nice start with most metro temperatures in the 50s and 60s. With abundant sunshine today we will warm it up to 83 degrees, which is 1 degree cooler than the normal high for today.
Mostly sunny and slightly cooler tomorrow, high 81. Monday takes us to another mostly sunny afternoon high 84. We warm it up a few degrees Tuesday through Friday with sunny to mostly sunny skies we warm to the upper 80s.
Overnight lows for the next 7 days will drop to the mid 50s to around 60.
All in all a pretty perfect summer week in Portland. Get out and enjoy.
