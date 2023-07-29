Peacock Lane celebrates 100 years; gets official Portland day

Christmas may not be arriving in July, but residents on Peacock Lane did get the best Christmas gift of all, their own day celebrating 100 years.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Christmas may not be arriving in July, but residents on Peacock Lane did get the best Christmas gift of all, their own day celebrating 100 years.

In summer of 1989, former Portland Mayor Bud Clark declared Aug. 12 to be Peacock Lane Day. Now 34 years later, the city is making it official; signed by Mayor Ted Wheeler and announced by Commissioner Dan Ryan.

In 2017, the Lane was added to the National Register of Historic Places and the city unveiled historic street sign toppers to show for it. For the last 100 years, residents have put on a festive holiday with their welcoming spirit.

SEE ALSO: Woman killed in Hwy 26 car crash changing lives as an organ donor

Sarah Knotton moved to the Lane last year and looks forward to joining a long-lasting tradition.

“Kind of Christmas nuts,” Knotton said. “It was with enthusiasm that we yes, we can bring the unicorn her into a house where it will be appreciated.”

The homes were developed by Richard Wassell in 1923, in what residents call “timeless architecture.”

John Enyeart is a second-generation resident and has lived on the Lane off and on for 57 years.

“My kids will be third generation,” Enyeart said. “We love the street. It brings not only to us here locally, but to the city that the street celebrates success, and everything.”

SEE ALSO: 2 recent cougar sightings reported near Troutdale

He says it still brings out the holiday spirit after all the years he’s lived on the Lane and he can’t wait to pass the tradition onto a new grandchild.

“It was magical you can’t even imagine anywhere else, the Christmas, the Santa Claus, the elves, everything else love people,” Enyeart said. “It’s our gift to make everybody smile and happy.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Suspect in Tualatin deputy-involved shooting named; cause of death remains unknown
Speaks death family frustration
Family of fifth woman found dead in Portland area seeking answers
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Natashia Luce
Woman killed in Hwy 26 car crash changing lives as an organ donor
Assault charges placed on VPD officer Andrea Mendoza
Vancouver officer exposes man’s genitals, threatens to tase him during shoplifting arrest

Latest News

36-year-old guilty of child rape, sexual abuse in Washington County
36-year-old guilty of child rape, sexual abuse in Washington County
Trimet security contract
Trimet set to expand its safety response team
The TriMet Board of Directors approved a plan to expand TriMet’s award-winning Safety Response...
Trimet set to expand its safety response team
Rescue on Mt. Saint Helens
Climber rescued on Mt. Saint Helens
A climber was rescued after getting injured on Mt. Saint Helens.
Climber rescued from Mt. Saint Helen