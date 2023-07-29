Peacock Lane celebrates 100 years; gets official Portland day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Christmas may not be arriving in July, but residents on Peacock Lane did get the best Christmas gift of all, their own day celebrating 100 years.

In summer of 1989, former Portland Mayor Bud Clark declared Aug. 12 to be Peacock Lane Day. Now 34 years later, the city is making it official; signed by Mayor Ted Wheeler and announced by Commissioner Dan Ryan.

In 2017, the Lane was added to the National Register of Historic Places and the city unveiled historic street sign toppers to show for it. For the last 100 years, residents have put on a festive holiday with their welcoming spirit.

Sarah Knotton moved to the Lane last year and looks forward to joining a long-lasting tradition.

“Kind of Christmas nuts,” Knotton said. “It was with enthusiasm that we yes, we can bring the unicorn her into a house where it will be appreciated.”

The homes were developed by Richard Wassell in 1923, in what residents call “timeless architecture.”

John Enyeart is a second-generation resident and has lived on the Lane off and on for 57 years.

“My kids will be third generation,” Enyeart said. “We love the street. It brings not only to us here locally, but to the city that the street celebrates success, and everything.”

He says it still brings out the holiday spirit after all the years he’s lived on the Lane and he can’t wait to pass the tradition onto a new grandchild.

“It was magical you can’t even imagine anywhere else, the Christmas, the Santa Claus, the elves, everything else love people,” Enyeart said. “It’s our gift to make everybody smile and happy.”

