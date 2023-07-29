Suspect arrested for driving stolen city-owned Gator, running from Portland officers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who allegedly stole a Portland Parks & Recreation vehicle was arrested after trying to run from officers in northeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, a stolen Gator utility vehicle was reported near Northeast 13th Avenue and Northeast Golf Court Road. When officers arrived, they found the spray-painted black vehicle belonging to PP&R. The man driving it ran and was later found hiding in brush.
Police said the suspect was wanted for running from police on Thursday. Officers arrested 27-year-old Timothy Williams. He is facing the following charges:
- Felony Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Attempt to elude on foot
- Escape
- Possession of burglary tools
- Parole violation
