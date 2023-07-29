Trimet set to expand its safety response team

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The TriMet Board of Directors approved a plan to expand TriMet’s award-winning Safety Response Team (SRT) during a meeting on Wednesday.

The team launched in 2021 with less than 10 members and now they have nearly 50, riding buses and trains, helping to improve safety on the TriMet System. With this new expansion approved by the Board of Directors, the hope is to bring the team up to 60.

Rosalie Johnson is a frequent rider of the MAX. She takes the blue from Gresham on nearly a daily basis. Over the years, she said she’s never felt unsafe while riding the MAX but has noticed open drug use become more common.

“The smell and there are kids on the MAX and I think it’s very disrespectful,” Johnson said.

To discourage drug use and to improve safety, SRT team members used an approach similar to the Portland Street Response. Connecting with riders by having a one-on-one conversation to see what their needs are.

Betty Brakeman is a Field Supervisor for SRT. She said she helps people find resources like detox centers, shelters or a place to get a hot meal. She also said her role can be along the lines of customer service by helping people navigate the TriMet system. But what’s most important to her, is having that one-on-one interaction with all riders.

“I love talking to everybody, figuring out where they are in their life what they’re doing, and leaving them with a smile on their face,” Brakemen explained.

Johnson said she’s seen SRT members at work while riding the MAX. They’ve also helped her get to her destination and provided her with water when it’s hot.

“It’s actually kind of nice,” Johnson said. “They’ll come up and talk to us asking, ‘How are you doing? Is there anything that we can help you with?’”

Brakeman said her team’s mission is to be the bridge between the community and the resources they need. She said they’re not writing tickets or detaining anyone. SRT is one of five public safety divisions within TriMet.

The other divisions include Transit Security, Transit Police, Customer Safety Supervisors, and Customer Safety Officers. TriMet explained together they work to improve rider safety across the tri-county area.

Sean Estes, another Field Supervisor for SRT said the one-on-one conversation and the connections they build with riders benefit everyone.

“I notice that when I come on the train, especially when I keep a positive attitude, that kind of just de-escalates the train,” Estes said. “We make sure we speak to everybody and not just people in need.”

Johnson said the small acts of kindness towards her are greatly appreciated.

“I appreciate everything that you guys do for us on the trains,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty cool.”

