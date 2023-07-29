Troutdale neighbors on edge after cougar sighting

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - People in part of a Troutdale neighborhood are feeling a bit on edge following what witnesses describe as a cougar sighting Friday morning.

At least two people called law enforcement saying they spotted the animal roaming through their neighborhood.

“I’m screaming and yelling as loud as I can and waving my hands,” Natalie Bowers said as she described the moment, she and her neighbor, Mariza Proctor, saw what they believe to be a cougar near their backyard fence.

The two say their dogs were outside when they suddenly heard them barking and yelping aggressively.

Bowers has a German Shepard and said when her dog noticed the big cat, “her hair was all up and she started darting for our gate right behind us,” she said as she gestured towards her backyard gate.

Suddenly, Bowers said she was face to face with a cougar a bit smaller than her dog. Frightened, she yelled out to her neighbor.

“She said, ‘Mariza, get the dogs!’” Proctor recalled, “I run out here, and she’s like ‘there’s a cougar.’”

Proctor described her neighborhood as a quiet one, and one with plenty of children out and about. Knowing the animal is comfortable near their homes, she said she made sure to alert her neighbors of the sighting.

“That was my first thought,” Bowers said, “is that there’s going to be some kid riding their bike without their parent and they’re going to think it’s a big dog.”

“It’s concerning to know that there could be something lurking,” Proctor added. “Wspecially when we have so much brush behind us and vegetation. We can’t really see what’s back there.”

Pat Miller is a few doors down from Proctor, and said she let him know that they saw the animal in his backyard. With a couple of small dogs, Miller said that’s concerning.

“I don’t know how long it was back here,” he explained, “but it was definitely here. The cat may be hungry, so I didn’t really appreciate that going on. Hopefully they find it.”

The neighbors hope authorities are able to track the animal down and move it somewhere safer for the community, and even the cat, which they say could be at risk of being hit by a car.

For Miller, who has lived in the neighborhood for roughly 30 years, he said during that time he has been aware of a handful of cougar sightings. However, this is the first time he’s seen one hop over his fence.

“I think they’re becoming too comfortable here,” he said.

If you see a cougar, ODFW says to report it by calling 971-673-6000. ODFW also has safety tips concerning cougars and how someone may possibly be more prepared.

