Caught on Camera: Fire burning in dry grass in NE Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A FOX 12 Viewer shared this video of a fire burning in northeast Hillsboro on Saturday evening.

According to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue on Twitter, the fire was about 4-5 acres in size and burning in the area of Northeast Walbridge and Northeast Cornell.

By about 8 p.m., firefighters said it was contained and crews were working to put out any hot spots.

No injuries or damage to any buildings were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated, according to HF&R.

