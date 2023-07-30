Firefighters battle 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters were challenged by a two-alarm fire at a large warehouse on Swan Island on Sunday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PF&R said just before 8 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a commercial fire at Indoor Billboard in the 5100 block of North Channel Avenue. When firefighters first got inside, they found black out conditions. They were able to open two large rollup doors and open an area on the roof to fight the fire. The fire slightly burned some of the roof.

Firefighters said they faced challenges battling this fire. Initially, the gate to the building was locked and no one was there to let them in. The actual building was full of high racks of carpeting and rubber matting. It does not have sprinklers.

PF&R said crews remain on the scene to monitor the fire. The cause is under investigation.

