Healthcare workers, family march for safety at Legacy Good Samaritan after deadly shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In the wake of a tragedy, healthcare workers convened at Legacy Health’s Good Samaritan Hospital in northwest Portland.

Hundreds of people participated in a march following the death of 44-year-old Bobby Smallwood who was shot and killed standing between hospital staff and an intruder.

“His job was to protect us, and he gave up his life doing that,” said Hilda, a healthcare worker. “What a hero.”

Suzy House said, “I want to make sure the next tragedy we have, we did everything we could.”

“It’s time to do better at this hospital,” added Judy Tobolski, whose daughter works at the hospital.

Many who participated in the march held signs with messages about Smallwood. Others held signs regarding their own fears while on the job. Many were joined by their supporting families.

Tobolski said her daughter loves the hospital and her job, “but, there are many times she has felt unsafe.”

People from all walks of life joined the march to raise awareness that violence in the medical field has become far too common.

“Safety for our healthcare workers is our number one priority,” said Rachel Karlson, whose daughter is a nurse. “So, to keep them safe is something that we have to be concerned about.”

“Medical staff are frequently the recipients of dangerous situations,” Tobolski added.

Rhonda, who works in healthcare, said she has personal experience being assaulted by unruly patients.

“It happens and nobody talks about it,” Rhonda said.

The group is asking for administration to increase security with metal detectors, more personnel and zero tolerance for aggressive behavior from patients. Some staff at the march could be seen wearing badges that display alleged encounters they’ve had on the clock. Others stopped in the middle of the march to share stories about those experiences.

“We’re nurses. We’re healthcare. We’re doctors. We fight with each other,” Rhonda said. “We don’t fight against each other.”

“Any assault, any threat, should be taken seriously,” Hilda said. “And it shouldn’t take this. It shouldn’t take this tragedy. It shouldn’t take that young man dying.”

Legacy Health said in a statement that they “are exploring additional ways to strengthen our protocols and continue to meet the highest standards of safety and security to protect our people, our patients and our community. We welcome and appreciate input from our valued team members and recognize that this is a milestone that needs to be acknowledged with respect and compassion.”

