Man dies in hit-and-run crash in NE Portland

One man died in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a car, and the driver left the scene early Sunday morning in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash with a pedestrian at Northeast 60th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found a man dead.

SEE ALSO: Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force

Police said the driver left the scene and was not found. They did not release a description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn:TIU and reference case number 23-199311.

