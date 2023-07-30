Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:07 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland man was arrested Saturday after the Auto Theft Task Force linked him to “multiple car thefts,” according to the Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Jesse Dane Brower was arrested after the task force served a search warrant on his northeast Portland home on Saturday afternoon.

The searched followed an investigation that involved the DA’s office, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau.

“That investigation uncovered multiple facts implicating Brower as a serial car thief,” the DA’s office said.

The task force said they found evidence at Brower’s home connecting him to dozens of stolen cars, as well as many stolen car parts.

Brower was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. His charges include unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony elude, misdemeanor elude, reckless driving and possession of burglary tools. The DA’s office said the investigation is ongoing and they may be announcing further charges at a later date.

Brower is also currently on probation and now may face 18 months or more of prison time on a probation revocation.

