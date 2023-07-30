Nice end to the weekend, warmer next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We scored a beautiful day Saturday in the metro area, with high temperatures ending up in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. More sunshine and pleasant weather continues through the end of the weekend as high temperatures will once again top out in the low 80s Sunday. We will be turning warmer next week.

As the low pressure system off the coast of British Columbia system sneaks further and further away to the northwest, it’ll allow the ridge of high pressure (hot air) sitting over the middle of the country to expand into our region. That’s why high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for most of next week, with the chance we hit 90 degrees next weekend as the ridge strengthens even more.

There is a Red Flag Warning through Sunday night for a good portion of northeastern Oregon, including the east end of the Gorge and the lower Columbia Basin. The hot and dry conditions plus expected wind gusts around 30 MPH mean fires could start easily and spread quickly.

Hazy skies will remain in the forecast for central Oregon, as smoke from the Bedrock Fire pools in the valley there just east of the Cascades. The air quality advisories for Lane and Deschutes counties remain in effect through midday on Tuesday.

