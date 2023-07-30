Nice end to the weekend, warmer next week

Mostly sunny and dry weather continues
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:17 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We scored a beautiful day Saturday in the metro area, with high temperatures ending up in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. More sunshine and pleasant weather continues through the end of the weekend as high temperatures will once again top out in the low 80s Sunday. We will be turning warmer next week.

As the low pressure system off the coast of British Columbia system sneaks further and further away to the northwest, it’ll allow the ridge of high pressure (hot air) sitting over the middle of the country to expand into our region. That’s why high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for most of next week, with the chance we hit 90 degrees next weekend as the ridge strengthens even more.

There is a Red Flag Warning through Sunday night for a good portion of northeastern Oregon, including the east end of the Gorge and the lower Columbia Basin. The hot and dry conditions plus expected wind gusts around 30 MPH mean fires could start easily and spread quickly.

Hazy skies will remain in the forecast for central Oregon, as smoke from the Bedrock Fire pools in the valley there just east of the Cascades. The air quality advisories for Lane and Deschutes counties remain in effect through midday on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history
Oregon self-serve gas will become law next week
Natashia Luce
Woman killed in Hwy 26 car crash changing lives as an organ donor
Speaks death family frustration
Family of fifth woman found dead in Portland area seeking answers
A case of a 16-year-old arrested for murder in Beaverton has been waived to adult jurisdiction.
Suspect in murder of 13-year-old Beaverton girl can be tried as adult

Latest News

First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (7/29)
Weather forecast for Saturday, July 29.
Nice stretch continues, with slight cool down tomorrow
Cooler this weekend
Cooler weekend, then a warmup begins Monday
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Friday, July 28, 2023.
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (7/28)