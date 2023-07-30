One more day in the low 80s than a warmup begins

Happy Sunday and almost end of July!

Yesterday ended just a couple of degrees below average at a nice 82. Lows this morning are tracking near average as well in the mid to upper 50s in the valley and low 60s in the Portland metro. We have another mild day ahead for today with highs expected to be similar in the low 80s and just slightly cooler for our lows tomorrow morning in the upper 50s.

The ridge of high pressure that’s been hanging out over the middle of the country will begin to expand into our region starting Monday. This means our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for most of next week, with the chance we hit 90 next weekend as the ridge strengthens even more.

There is a Red Flag Warning through Sunday night for a good portion of northeastern Oregon, including the east end of the Gorge and the lower Columbia Basin. The hot and dry conditions plus expected wind gusts around 30 MPH mean fires could start easily and spread quickly.

Hazy skies will remain in the forecast for central Oregon, as smoke from the Bedrock Fire pools in the valley there just east of the Cascades. The air quality advisories for Lane and Deschutes counties remain in effect through midday on Tuesday.

