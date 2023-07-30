Oregon Zoo celebrates International Tiger Day with fun and learning

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo celebrated International Tiger Day on Saturday.

The zoo is home to a 6-year-old Amur tiger named Bernadette, and Saturday’s event featured talks and activities centered around saving one of world’s most endangered big cats.

Special experts were on hand to talk about the tigers and their habitats.

FOX 12 NOW spoke this week with the head tiger keeper at the Oregon Zoo

Helen Sheerin, visiting with her family, said she’s been coming to the Oregon Zoo since she was little.

“So it’s great, these are my grandkids, to just to share the experience so they can see what other animals look like - more than just in a picture book,” Sheerin says.

The zoo says there’s only about 500 Amur tigers living in their native land.

The species gets its name from the Amur River which runs through the region in southeast Russia where these tigers are from.

