Police ask for help finding missing Vancouver man with medical needs

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is looking for a missing man with medical needs on Sunday.

VPD said it is looking for 27-year-old Jeremy Wade. He went missing from a home in east Vancouver on Saturday night. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes. His hair was recently cut and is not as long as shown in the photo. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and tan boots.

Police said Wade has mental health conditions, is without medication and lives with support. If you see him or have information, you’re asked to call 911.

