Portland drivers split on self-serve gas(KPTV)
By Drew Marine and FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:27 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In just a few days, Oregonians will have the option to pump their own gas for the first time in 72 years.

House Bill 2426 didn’t get a signature from Governor Kotek nor did it get a veto, so it will go into effect Aug. 4.

The drivers FOX 12 spoke with seemed to be split on whether they supported the new law. A big concern from some drivers was that people will lose their jobs.

“As far I’m concerned, you’re taking away work from the people,” says Felix Ramos.

HB 2426 will still require half of all gas pumps to have an attendant - if you want or need the help. Other drivers were excited to be able to do it themselves and are hoping it will speed up wait times.

“It’s good to have an option, I can pump my gas by myself,” Yukiko Izumi says.

Chelsi Jenson says, “I think the gas process will be a lot more faster and there won’t be longer lines.”

But transplants from other states aren’t so sure things will be quicker.

“If they’re lifelong Oregonians they may not actually know the process or I think, for places like this, that have a points system, might confuse people too,” a driver says.

