Sneaker fans unite for Rose City Sneakerfest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Sneaker fans united in Portland on Saturday for the return of Rose City Sneakerfest.

The gathering marked one year since the since the first Sneakerfest and featured dozens of vendors from all over the state.

People can buy, sell and trade sneakers all in one place.

There have been four Sneakerfests total since the event started, with more and more vendors attending each time.

“I’m just happy to see how far it’s grown,” says Adrian Aliwarga. “We started with 30 vendors, now we are at 70, so we’ve increased by 100 percent and I’m just happy to see where this goes in the future.”

Organizers say there will be another Sneakerfest this fall - probably sometime in November.

