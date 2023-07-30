Two people killed in shooting near University of Florida campus

FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at...
FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Sept. 10, 2011. The Gators announced plans Monday, July 3, 2023, to hire an architect for the design of its revamped Florida Field, the first public step in a process that’s been ruminating for years.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By WCJB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Two people were killed after gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday near the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Florida, WCJB reports.

Gainesville Police were near the Checkers and Bodytech on West University Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when they heard gunshots. There were three victims, two of which died from their injuries.

Police were seeking the public’s help for any information on the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history
Oregon self-serve gas will become law next week
File
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
A case of a 16-year-old arrested for murder in Beaverton has been waived to adult jurisdiction.
Suspect in murder of 13-year-old Beaverton girl can be tried as adult
KPTV File Image
Suspect arrested for driving stolen city-owned Gator, running from Portland officers

Latest News

Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her...
Honduran child travels alone to U.S. to reunite with mother, unaware of her passing
Oregon Zoo celebrates International Tiger Day with fun and learning
FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the...
Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 people and wounds nearly 200