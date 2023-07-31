PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says eight people have been arrested following a retail theft mission over the weekend.

According to police, the operation focused on the Hollywood Fred Meyer and led to the recovery of stolen merchandise, seizure of drugs and eight people arrested.

The following were eight were arrested:

Tahneida Owens, 34

Theft in the First Degree

Robert Chapman, 63

Theft in the Third Degree

8 arrested during Hollywood District retail theft sting. (PPB)

Johnnie Thomas Shepherd, 48

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth)

Warrant - Parole Violation (Meth)

Warrant – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Alexander Wener, 30

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

Trespass in the Second Degree

Theft in the Second Degree

Warrant

Richard Reed, 32

Criminal Mischief in the First Degree

Felony Traffic Offenses

Warrant

8 arrested during Hollywood District retail theft sting. (PPB)

David Allen Mullins, 44

Theft in the Third Degree

Izayah Johnson, 24

Theft in the Third Degree

Robin Malcom, 43

Theft in the Third Degree

PPB says the North Precinct is planning future retail theft operations.

8 arrested during Hollywood District retail theft sting. (PPB)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.