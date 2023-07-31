8 arrested during Hollywood District retail theft sting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says eight people have been arrested following a retail theft mission over the weekend.
According to police, the operation focused on the Hollywood Fred Meyer and led to the recovery of stolen merchandise, seizure of drugs and eight people arrested.
The following were eight were arrested:
Tahneida Owens, 34
Theft in the First Degree
Robert Chapman, 63
Theft in the Third Degree
Johnnie Thomas Shepherd, 48
Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth)
Warrant - Parole Violation (Meth)
Warrant – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Alexander Wener, 30
Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree
Trespass in the Second Degree
Theft in the Second Degree
Warrant
Richard Reed, 32
Criminal Mischief in the First Degree
Felony Traffic Offenses
Warrant
David Allen Mullins, 44
Theft in the Third Degree
Izayah Johnson, 24
Theft in the Third Degree
Robin Malcom, 43
Theft in the Third Degree
PPB says the North Precinct is planning future retail theft operations.
