Beaverton library launches new book mobile

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton City Library has launched a new grant-funded book mobile.

The book mobile is an electric van affectionately known as “Evie” and it will make regular stops around Beaverton providing library services.

The new addition is meant to increase access to Beaverton City Library’s resources for those who can’t make it out to the library’s two buildings.

At the book mobile, you’ll be able to get your own library card, check out books, and return anything you’ve checked out.

