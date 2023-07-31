Beaverton library launches new book mobile

The book mobile will make regular stops around Beaverton providing library services.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:28 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton City Library has launched a new grant-funded book mobile.

The book mobile is an electric van affectionately known as “Evie” and it will make regular stops around Beaverton providing library services.

The new addition is meant to increase access to Beaverton City Library’s resources for those who can’t make it out to the library’s two buildings.

At the book mobile, you’ll be able to get your own library card, check out books, and return anything you’ve checked out.

People can find more information and a list of the book mobile stops on the library website

