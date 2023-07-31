‘Blake Refund Bureau’ launched for people with vacated drug convictions in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - Two years ago, Washington’s Supreme Court ruled that the state law making simple drug possession a crime was unconstitutional. Now people with past drug convictions in the state have a way to get back what they paid in court fines and fees.

It was a case called the State v. Blake, and now the Blake Refund Bureau is up and running as a centralized place for people to apply for and then get reimbursements for what they paid in court ordered fees.

There are an estimated 300,000 past convictions that could be vacated and qualify for returns, and some of those people have paid money as far back as 1971.

Getting that money back isn’t the only issue. Over the past two years, people convicted on charges related to the drug possession law have been released and their charges vacated.

“We don’t want people sitting in prison longer than they should be if they’ve got this unconstitutional conviction,” said Judge Laura Riquelme.

For the Blake Refund Bureau, Washington has set aside at least $90 million to cover the cost of processing and paying the reimbursements.

Before anyone can get a refund, their conviction must have already been vacated, which the administrative office says has happened for about 60,000 people.

For now payments are made by check but they are considering other options like direct deposit or cash cards.

To apply for a refund, click here.

