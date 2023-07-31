On the Go with Ayo at Lee Farms Sunflower Festival

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - An annual summer celebration is in bloom in Tualatin, and Ayo Elise checked out all the fun at Lee Farms this morning.

The 2023 Lee Farms Sunflower Festival will be taking place for two weekends only this year; August 4-6 and August 11-13.

The festival offers over 30 varieties of sunflowers to explore. People can cut their own and bring the fresh flowers to their home. Families can also enjoy a scene hayride and a sunflower maze.

Ayo and the Lee Sisters are in full bloom here for the Sunflower 🌻 Festival on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tVeH8Cigq2 — Daryl Mitchell (@jamcamman) July 31, 2023

Food and beverages will be available, along with a farm market and bakery.

For more information about the Lee Farms Sunflower Festival, click here.

