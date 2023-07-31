Injured, bullied duck rescued by Clackamas County deputy
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:13 PM PDT
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County deputy helped rescued an injured duck last week.
Deputy Walker says she was working in the Gladstone/Milwaukie area when there was a call from a woman and her two daughters about an injured duck in a wetlands reserve off of Southeast Addie Street.
According to Deputy Walker, the duck had an hurt foot and wing and was being bullied by the other ducks at the wetlands reserve.
After the duck was caught and put in a pet carrier, it was taken to Dove Lewis Animal Hospital for treatment.
