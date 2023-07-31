Man arrested after breaking into, robbing Portland Patagonia store, police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man is in police custody after breaking into and robbing the downtown Patagonia store.

Officers responded Monday around 7 a.m. to on reports of a burglary call. During a clearing of the building, suspect Tanner Brian Machon was caught attempting to escape through the police perimeter.

Man arrested after breaking into, robbing Patagonia store, police say. (PPB)

PPB says Machon was found with stolen property from Patagonia and the business above.

Machon was taken into custody on two counts of Burglary I, Possession of Burglary Tools, burglary II and Aggravated Theft I. Machon also held felony warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle from May in Clackamas County.

