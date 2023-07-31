Man arrested after breaking into, robbing Portland Patagonia store, police say

FILE - A Patagonia store seen, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
FILE - A Patagonia store seen, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man is in police custody after breaking into and robbing the downtown Patagonia store.

Officers responded Monday around 7 a.m. to on reports of a burglary call. During a clearing of the building, suspect Tanner Brian Machon was caught attempting to escape through the police perimeter.

SEE ALSO: Youth church camp participants arrested in Rockaway Beach armed robberies

Man arrested after breaking into, robbing Patagonia store, police say.
Man arrested after breaking into, robbing Patagonia store, police say.(PPB)

PPB says Machon was found with stolen property from Patagonia and the business above.

Man arrested after breaking into, robbing Patagonia store, police say.
Man arrested after breaking into, robbing Patagonia store, police say.(PPB)

Machon was taken into custody on two counts of Burglary I, Possession of Burglary Tools, burglary II and Aggravated Theft I. Machon also held felony warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle from May in Clackamas County.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area unsafe
Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history
Healthcare workers march for safety at Good Samaritan; Legacy says metal detectors coming
Healthcare workers march for safety at Good Samaritan; Legacy says metal detectors coming

Latest News

Hector Diago Haavisto
Vancouver police seek help finding missing 14-year-old boy
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Olympic Mountains are seen beyond a forest from...
8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park
8 arrested during Hollywood District retail theft sting.
8 arrested during Hollywood District retail theft sting
Jason M. Calamusa.
Victim in deadly Old Town shooting named by police