Man mauled to death by pack of dogs, sheriff says

Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the...
Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the driveway of a home.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) – A man was mauled to death by a pack of dogs, according to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, who explained investigators originally believed the man had been murdered.

Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the driveway of a home.

Bynum said it looked like McKenzie was leaving the house when the dogs became aggressive toward him.

“The victim began to run down the driveway as two to three more dogs joined in on the attack,” he explained.

The sheriff said surveillance video shows McKenzie falling and the dogs pouncing on him.

“At one point, five to six dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand. After a few minutes, the dogs overpower the victim, and he appears to become incapacitated,” Bynum said.

The sheriff plans to discuss the tragedy with Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams but did not say who owns the dogs or if they could face charges.

The body’s condition led officers to first believe that McKenzie had been shot, Bynum said.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area unsafe
Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history
Healthcare workers march for safety at Good Samaritan; Legacy says metal detectors coming
Healthcare workers march for safety at Good Samaritan; Legacy says metal detectors coming

Latest News

Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Olympic Mountains are seen beyond a forest from...
8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
LIVE: Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
8 arrested during Hollywood District retail theft sting.
8 arrested during Hollywood District retail theft sting
Jason M. Calamusa.
Victim in deadly Old Town shooting named by police