Phone outage in Gleneden Beach; Lincoln Co. Sheriff warns 911 may not work

LINCOLN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Century Link reported a fiber outage that affected landline phone numbers in the Gleneden Beach area on Sunday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said people with the prefix of 541-764 and 541-765 may not have telephone service. Voice over internet or VOIP phones may still work.

As of about 9 p.m., phone services was not expected until late Sunday night or Monday.

The sheriff’s office said for people who live in these areas and are unable to call 911 in case of an emergency:

Use a mobile phone to call and/or text to 911 services.

Ask a neighbor to check their landline phone and/or their mobile phone to make the call for you.

If you can reach a family/friend through an internet connection with a messenger app you can ask them to call a non-emergency number: Sheriff’s Office: 541-265-0777 Depoe Bay Fire 541-574-5809 Pacific West Ambulance 541-574-5814

If you need 911 services and are unable to do any of the above, you may have to drive or walk to another location to ask for help, such as a business, neighbors or public safety buildings such as a fire station.

