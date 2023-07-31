Phone outage in Gleneden Beach; Lincoln Co. Sheriff warns 911 may not work

Phone outage in Gleneden Beach; Lincoln Co. Sheriff warns 911 may not work
Phone outage in Gleneden Beach; Lincoln Co. Sheriff warns 911 may not work(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:29 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Century Link reported a fiber outage that affected landline phone numbers in the Gleneden Beach area on Sunday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said people with the prefix of 541-764 and 541-765 may not have telephone service. Voice over internet or VOIP phones may still work.

SEE ALSO: Portland drivers split on self-serve gas

As of about 9 p.m., phone services was not expected until late Sunday night or Monday.

The sheriff’s office said for people who live in these areas and are unable to call 911 in case of an emergency:

  • Use a mobile phone to call and/or text to 911 services.
  • Ask a neighbor to check their landline phone and/or their mobile phone to make the call for you.
  • If you can reach a family/friend through an internet connection with a messenger app you can ask them to call a non-emergency number:
    • Sheriff’s Office: 541-265-0777
    • Depoe Bay Fire 541-574-5809
    • Pacific West Ambulance 541-574-5814
  • If you need 911 services and are unable to do any of the above, you may have to drive or walk to another location to ask for help, such as a business, neighbors or public safety buildings such as a fire station.

Resources:

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history
Oregon self-serve gas will become law next week
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area unsafe
Suspect arrested for driving stolen city-owned Gator, running from Portland officers
Man hides in brush after allegedly driving stolen Portland Parks & Rec vehicle

Latest News

Suspect arrested for driving stolen city-owned Gator, running from Portland officers
Man hides in brush after allegedly driving stolen Portland Parks & Rec vehicle
24-year-old Portland man arrested Saturday after the Auto Theft Task Force linked him to...
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
According to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue on Twitter, the fire was about 4-5 acres in size and...
Caught on Camera: Fire burning in dry grass in NE Hillsboro
Firefighters were challenged by a two-alarm fire at a large warehouse on Swan Island on Sunday...
Firefighters battle 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Portland