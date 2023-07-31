Police investigating after teen shot in NE Portland

The Portland Police Bureau says a teenager is expected to survive after getting shot early Monday morning in NE Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The boy was shot in the arm just after 2 a.m. on NE 127th Avenue and Burnside.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area unsafe

Officers arrived at the scene and assisted in getting the teen to the hospital.

As of Monday morning, PPB says there is no suspect in custody.

