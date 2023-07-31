Police investigating after teen shot in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a teenager is expected to survive after getting shot early Monday morning in NE Portland.

The boy was shot in the arm just after 2 a.m. on NE 127th Avenue and Burnside.

Officers arrived at the scene and assisted in getting the teen to the hospital.

As of Monday morning, PPB says there is no suspect in custody.

