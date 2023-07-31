Portland woman dies at hospital after crash on Hwy 20

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Deschutes County on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 4:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 15. OSP says an investigation revealed a Subaru Forester was eastbound on the highway when the driver made a U-turn in the middle of the highway and was t-boned by a Ford F350, which was going eastbound.

Two people in the Subaru and the driver of the Ford were taken to local hospitals for treatment. OSP says the driver of the Subaru, identified as 68-year-old Janet Diane Abelein, of Portland, died at the hospital.

Traffic on Highway 20 was impacted for about an hour during the investigation. No other details have been released at this time.

