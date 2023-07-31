Portlanders don’t feel safe in their own neighborhood, new survey finds

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland released the findings from the 2022 Portland Insights Survey on Monday.

The survey was used to assess Portlanders’ view on their city and government and its services. The survey was sent by mail to 20,000 randomly selected households as well as through an outreach-based model to communities commonly underrepresented in surveys.

The survey found that overall challenges and priorities of Portlanders included homelessness, cost of living and community safety.

Some of the findings included:

· Nearly half of those surveyed reported being satisfied or very satisfied with Portland as a place to live while around a third expressed dissatisfaction.

· Residents want to increase their use of public transportation and biking

· East Portlanders were less likely to feel safe walking in their own neighborhood compared to the rest of the city.

· Support for armed police officers responding to 911 calls differed depending on situations.

· Most residents supported Substance Abuse and Mental Health Clinics and Subsidized Apartment Complexes as important solutions in their own neighborhoods to address homelessness.

· About 18% of residents said they needed the rental and housing assistance and the water, sewer, and stormwater bill payment assistance programs.

For detailed survey results and to read the full report, read it here.

