Sunny and pleasant day

Good Monday morning! We wrap up this last day of July with a pretty picture perfect weather day. With mostly sunny skies we will warm to 84 degrees, which is right on target for July 31st. We will watch a gradual warm up through the week with abundant sunshine. Tomorrow we warm to 86 degrees. 87 for a high both Wednesday and Thursday. Friday we take it to 88 degrees. The weekend gets toasty with highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows all week will cool to the upper 50s to mid 60s, so it will be refreshing in the overnight hours.

