Sunny and pleasant day

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, July 31, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:09 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Good Monday morning! We wrap up this last day of July with a pretty picture perfect weather day. With mostly sunny skies we will warm to 84 degrees, which is right on target for July 31st. We will watch a gradual warm up through the week with abundant sunshine. Tomorrow we warm to 86 degrees. 87 for a high both Wednesday and Thursday. Friday we take it to 88 degrees. The weekend gets toasty with highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows all week will cool to the upper 50s to mid 60s, so it will be refreshing in the overnight hours.

