Trader Joe’s falafel recalled because it may contain rocks

Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.
Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s is recalling a cooked falafel product because it “may contain rocks.”

The grocery chain announced Friday that the supplier of its Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) warned it about the product possibly containing rocks.

Trader Joe’s said the recalled falafel is sold in its stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

“All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in its announcement.

Customers are urged to discard the falafel and return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s also announced Friday that it was recalling some of its cookies because they also may contain rocks, and the chain recently recalled its broccoli cheddar soup because it may contain insects.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area unsafe
Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history
Healthcare workers march for safety at Good Samaritan; Legacy says metal detectors coming
Healthcare workers march for safety at Good Samaritan; Legacy says metal detectors coming

Latest News

Country singer Craig Morgan re-enlisted in the military Saturday night while on stage at the...
Country music singer re-enlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage
High prices ‘disproportionately pinching’ younger Americans, data shows
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023.
$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP