Vancouver police seek help finding missing 14-year-old boy

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to police, Hector Diago Haavisto, 14, was last seen on July 11 when he was dropped off at the Vancouver Mall. Police say he may still be in that area.

Haavisto is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt, gray hoodie, and black Dickie’s pants.

No other details were released by police.

Anyone with information about Haavisto’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James Dewey at james.dewey@cityofvancouver.us.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.