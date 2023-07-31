Victim in deadly Old Town shooting named by police

Jason M. Calamusa.
Jason M. Calamusa.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:51 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has named a man killed in an Old Town shooting Tuesday.

According to PPB 46-year-old Jason M. Calamusa was found dead just before midnight near Northwest Couch Street and Northwest 3rd Street.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area unsafe

The Oregon Medical Examiner determined Calamusa died of homicide by gunshot.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 and reference case number 23-195528.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area unsafe
Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history
Healthcare workers march for safety at Good Samaritan; Legacy says metal detectors coming
Healthcare workers march for safety at Good Samaritan; Legacy says metal detectors coming

Latest News

8 arrested during Hollywood District retail theft sting.
8 arrested during Hollywood District retail theft sting
KPTV File Image
Portland woman dies at hospital after crash on Hwy 20
Youth church camp participants arrested in Rockaway Beach armed robberies.
Youth church camp participants arrested in Rockaway Beach armed robberies
Police investigating after teen shot in NE Portland.
Police investigating after teen shot in NE Portland