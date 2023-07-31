Victim in deadly Old Town shooting named by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has named a man killed in an Old Town shooting Tuesday.

According to PPB 46-year-old Jason M. Calamusa was found dead just before midnight near Northwest Couch Street and Northwest 3rd Street.

The Oregon Medical Examiner determined Calamusa died of homicide by gunshot.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 and reference case number 23-195528.

