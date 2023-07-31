Warmer this week and staying dry

More sunny weather is on the way
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland metro area topped out in the low 80s Sunday evening. It’s going to be a mainly clear night, so overnight temperatures will be a hair cooler than last night, but very similar- in the low to mid 50s. We’ll be warming up a bit more quickly tomorrow, with highs expected in the mid 80s. The warming trend will continue through next weekend! Temperatures will gradually climb through the upper 80s until we hit the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see above-average high temperatures most of next week. The good news is most models are in agreement that a cooldown is coming after the weekend.

The positioning of the high pressure and low pressure systems we’re sandwiched between isn’t really changing much over the next week, maintaining our very weak onshore flow- which is keeping Portland’s air clean. Hazy skies are staying south and east of us, and generally east of the Cascades. A little bit of smoke from the Bedrock fire may drift northward, so there could be some patchy haze around Mount Hood Monday.

The Flat Fire in SW Oregon and the Bedrock Fire east of Eugene continue to be the two largest fires in our region. The Flat Fire is now up to about 25,000 acres in size. Both the Flat and Bedrock fires have grown several hundred acres since our last update and have minimal containment.

We might see the right conditions for thunderstorms east of the Cascades later this week, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history
Oregon self-serve gas will become law next week
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Suspect arrested for driving stolen city-owned Gator, running from Portland officers
Man hides in brush after allegedly driving stolen Portland Parks & Rec vehicle
A case of a 16-year-old arrested for murder in Beaverton has been waived to adult jurisdiction.
Suspect in murder of 13-year-old Beaverton girl can be tried as adult

Latest News

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Sunday, July 30, 2023.
First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (7/30)
First Alert Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (7/30)
One more low 80 day before a warmup
One more day in the low 80s than a warmup begins
7 day
Nice end to the weekend, warmer next week