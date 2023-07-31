Warmer this week and staying dry

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland metro area topped out in the low 80s Sunday evening. It’s going to be a mainly clear night, so overnight temperatures will be a hair cooler than last night, but very similar- in the low to mid 50s. We’ll be warming up a bit more quickly tomorrow, with highs expected in the mid 80s. The warming trend will continue through next weekend! Temperatures will gradually climb through the upper 80s until we hit the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see above-average high temperatures most of next week. The good news is most models are in agreement that a cooldown is coming after the weekend.

The positioning of the high pressure and low pressure systems we’re sandwiched between isn’t really changing much over the next week, maintaining our very weak onshore flow- which is keeping Portland’s air clean. Hazy skies are staying south and east of us, and generally east of the Cascades. A little bit of smoke from the Bedrock fire may drift northward, so there could be some patchy haze around Mount Hood Monday.

The Flat Fire in SW Oregon and the Bedrock Fire east of Eugene continue to be the two largest fires in our region. The Flat Fire is now up to about 25,000 acres in size. Both the Flat and Bedrock fires have grown several hundred acres since our last update and have minimal containment.

We might see the right conditions for thunderstorms east of the Cascades later this week, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that.

