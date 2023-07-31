Youth church camp participants arrested in Rockaway Beach armed robberies.

ROCKAWAY BEACH Ore. (KPTV) – The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says two teen boys have been arrested after a string of thefts and armed robberies.

According to deputies, the two teens used knives to point at store clerks, stealing alcohol and vape products at the Rockaway Beach Center Market convenience store during the month of July. Owners of shops later posted surveillance footage of the suspects, leading to them being recognized as teens involved in a leadership workshop at a local youth church camp.

On July 21, deputies arrived at the camp and arrested the 16 and 17-year-old, seizing several discovered items.

“I originally took a shoplifting call involving these two juveniles in the beginning of July. Over the course of a couple of weeks, they escalated their crimes to Robbery in the First Degree. Luckily, no one was hurt,” said Deputy Grogan.

At this time, their parents have refused to let the teens talk to investigators or cooperate with the investigation, the TCSO says.

Both were taken to a juvenile detention center in Yamhill County.

