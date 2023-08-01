Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida

Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in...
Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:09 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old who was last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to the alert, Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Zdanska is 5′5, weighs about 136 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

According to the alert, Zdanska may be traveling in a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan with a Florida tag number CZ8613. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

Zdanska may also be traveling with a companion who is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Zdanska should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area unsafe
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history
Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Youth church camp participants arrested for Rockaway Beach armed robberies
Deputies recovery incredible, says family
Shot deputy has seen incredible recovery, family says
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was shot several times last week while...
Shot deputy has seen incredible recovery, family says
FILE - Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes...
Lawyers for tech consultant Nima Momeni say he had no reason to kill Cash App founder Bob Lee