Brush fire breaks out near Multnomah Falls

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A small brush fire started Monday night near an iconic Oregon landmark.

Cascade Locks Fire and EMS, along with Corbett Fire District 14 and Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area - U.S. Forest Service, responded to a brush fire that broke out east of Multnomah Falls, just before 10 p.m.

The fire was reported to be about half an acre in size.

Corbett firefighters assisted Cascade Locks with a brush fire east of Multnomah Falls.

The fire has been contained. pic.twitter.com/4skw02fn2Q — Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) August 1, 2023

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading. Officials say crews would remain on scene to mop up any hot spots.

It’s not known at this time what caused the brush fire.

