Family of woman murdered in SE Portland mourning

The family of a murdered woman sets up a memorial
The family of a murdered woman sets up a memorial(kptv)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:09 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The family of a woman killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday remembers her with a memorial.

Laura Guerrero-Rafaela’s family have set up a memorial near where she was killed. They described her as kind and a great mother taken from them too soon.

See Also: 4 women found dead in Portland metro are linked, investigators say

“It’s just a shock to everybody,” Arleth Pacheco-Rafaela, Guerrero-Rafaela’s niece, said. “It’s just hard for all of us right now.”

“She was a mother,” expressed Guerrero-Rafaela’s sister-in-law Margaret Bonilla. “A sister. A daughter. We want justice because she was taken away from a big family.”

According to Portland Police, officers responded to a shooting off of Southeast 111th Avenue on Wednesday. They found a woman, identified as Laura Guerrero-Rafaela, dead with gunshot wounds.

See Also: Woman killed in Hwy 26 car crash changing lives as an organ donor

The family said authorities told them a suspect was arrested in Missouri and they expect them to be extradited back to Oregon. FOX 12 has reached out to Portland Police to confirm.

“I want to remember her as a happy person. As a loving person because that’s how she was.” Pacheco-Rafaela said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe created by the family you can do so here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area unsafe
Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force

Latest News

A local animal rescue said it’s feeling the impact of a rise in pet adoptions and purchases...
Local rescue organization says shelters overcrowded by pandemic surrenders, situation is ‘tragic’
The City of Portland released the findings from the 2022 Portland Insights Survey on Monday.
Portlanders don’t feel safe in their own neighborhood, new survey finds
Portland's uptick in abandoned dogs
Local rescue organization says shelters overcrowded by pandemic surrenders, situation is ‘tragic’
Youth church camp participants arrested for Rockaway Beach armed robberies