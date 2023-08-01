Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live - Back To School Special Offer

HWMTL
HWMTL(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Summer may be winding down, but the fun is just getting started! 🌞🚌📚 Celebrate back-to-school with 20% OFF select tickets to see your favorite monster trucks come to life at Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™ at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, August 12 & 13. Simply hit “unlock” and enter code SCHOOL to activate this discount. Don’t miss your chance to experience a roaring good time with the legendary Bigfoot®, along with Bone Shaker™, Tiger Shark, & more. Offer ends 8/6. https://tinyurl.com/35fzb5kx #sponsored

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

The Oregon Zoo this week welcomed 11 “quarter-sized” northwestern pond turtles.
Oregon Zoo welcomes tiny baby endangered turtles
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is accused of spitting on an...
Police searching for woman accused of spitting on employee at Woodburn store
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a mobile home park in...
Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Kelso mobile home park
Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Kelso mobile home park
Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Kelso mobile home park