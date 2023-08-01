Kotek signs bills to stop sale of puppy mill animals in pet stores, cosmetic testing on animals

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signed bills to stop the sale of puppy mill puppies and kittens in pet stores and to end the sale of animal-tested cosmetics.

Recent housing legislation passed by Kotek also includes financing for domestic violence and homeless shelters to better accommodate pet owners.

“Oregonians believe in a better world for animals. These measures mitigate suffering in puppy mills and animal testing laboratories, and help people keep their pets through challenging circumstances,” said Kelly Peterson, Oregon state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are eternally grateful to Rep. David Gomberg, Rep. Courtney Neron, and Sen. Deb Patterson for championing these bills and share in this celebration with our dedicated coalition partners and advocates throughout the state.”

HB 2915 outlaws the sale of puppies and kittens in existing pet businesses while prohibiting their sale in any new pet stores that open in the state. The pipeline from puppy mills to pet stores has been denounced by seven states, including Washington, California, Illinois, New York, Maryland, and Maine. Oregon is the latest to do so.

“With this bill, the entire West Coast is now closed off to pet stores that view puppies as mere products, bringing us closer to the day when cruel puppy mills have nowhere left to sell,” said Peterson.

HB 3213 bans the sale of cosmetics that have been subjected to new animal testing. Oregon is now in line with more than 30 countries and 10 states (California, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Virginia) that have already banned the sale of cosmetics newly tested on animals.

“With thousands of existing ingredients with a history of safe use and a growing number of non-animal testing methods available, there is no justification for the continued use of animals to test cosmetics,” said Peterson.

The Emergency Housing Account Fund will receive $1 million from the Oregon Legislature to support pet-friendly homeless and domestic violence shelters, removing obstacles to safe refuge and supplying vital resources for people in need who have pets.

“Inclusion of pets in these bills honors the bond we all share with our pets and ensures that families and individuals experiencing homelessness or intimate partner violence can shelter safely with their companion animal,” said Peterson. “Because the truth is that for many, the path to safe shelter starts with their pets.

