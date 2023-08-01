Local rescue organization says shelters overcrowded by pandemic surrenders, situation is ‘tragic’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local animal rescue said it’s feeling the impact of a rise in pet adoptions and purchases across the state during the pandemic.

They toldFOX 12 many of those animals are now being left at shelters at alarming rates and shelters and organizations can’t keep up.

Heather Hines devoted her career to animal welfare.

“I’ve been doing animal rescue for 44 years, been a long time. Been around it long enough to see the ebbs and tides,” Heather Hines, executive director and founder of Indigo Rescue, said.

She founded Indigo Rescue 25 years ago, and has been through a lot of changes in the animal welfare landscape in Oregon, but calls the current situation “tragic.”

“The shelters are just ridiculously jammed. It’s really tragic because there’s only so much kennel space. When there’s no kennels left, what are the shelters going to do? There’s really only one thing to do and that’s euthanize,” Hines explained.

This is a post-pandemic reaction to the boom in pet purchases and adoptions during the pandemic.

“People went back to their lives, went back to their jobs, and they didn’t do a great job of training or socializing, so suddenly, they went, it’s not the right time to have a dog, after all,” Hines said.

The honeymoon phase for these pandemic pet owners didn’t last very long.

“Starting around early 2022, the shelters started getting bombarded with dogs that people didn’t want,” Hines said.

Now there are too many dogs and not enough homes that want them.

“You have to look at this frustration we have that dogs are euthanized in shelters and be realistic because the shelters aren’t at fault. The shelters are just trying to keep up. Euthanasia is the only way out for them,” Hines said.

Hines said there isn’t a quick-fix, but she’s bringing awareness to this issue in hopes the community can start being a part of the solution.

“No breeding, spay and neuter, and be selective – choose the right dog and commit to it,” Hines said.

Hines said there’s only one local open intake county shelter, which is Multnomah County.

She said she’s seeing the same trend with cats as well, and she urges future pet owners to do their research on the breed and consider compatibility and long-term commitment.

