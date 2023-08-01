Maxwell Hall burglarized days before tenants could get their possesions

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly two months after a fire destroyed the May Apartments in Southwest Portland, tenants at Maxwell Hall next door had their apartments burglarized days before they were allowed to retrieve their possessions.

According to a Portland Police report filed on July 3rd, the burglary is believed to have happened on June 24th between 1:30 and 8:00 a.m. At the time, no one was allowed inside the building because the Portland Bureau of Development declared the building unsafe to occupy because of the fire that destroyed the May Apartments next door.

Tenants like Bryan Schaufler only became aware of the burglary from property management through a text.

“On the fourth, we got the text about the break-in,” Schaufler said. “I was just mad because we played the game of being patient with the city and regulations. To see that it was like, ‘what more can be taken?’”

Just two days before, property management let tenants know about a plan to allow them to get their belongings. After going through boxes that were packed for him by an independent moving company hired by the property owners, he found electronics and a signed guitar were stolen.

“It was nothing too serious, but considering the circumstances it really wasn’t right because we’d been through everything else,” Schaufler said.

Tirlyn Sanchez is another tenant who said electronics, a guitar, and jewelry were taken from her unit.

“I’m very disappointed because they told everyone they had security,” Sanchez explained. “I feel like there should have been more precaution being taken.”

Sanchez said Maxwell Hall was her first apartment and first time living on her own. She was happy most of her stuff has been returned but was upset some of it was stolen.

She wished property management did a better job of communicating with tenants and treated them with more consideration because of a situation they were put in that was not in their control. She’s currently living at her partner’s parents’ house in Canby.

“Just waiting to save up enough to actually move into a nicer place,” Sanchez said.

Schaufler said he is starting to feel settled in his new apartment down the street and is ready to move on to the next chapter of his life.

“I feel like normal since the fire,” Schaufler said. “So that’s really good.”

FOX 12 did reach out to Maxwell Hall property owners multiple times but we didn’t hear back.

