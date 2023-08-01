More cougar sightings reported at Oregon Coast

A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.(Khula Makhalira)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNON BEACH Ore. (KPTV) - Two cougar sightings were reported near Cannon Beach over the weekend, a few weeks after photos and videos went viral of a cougar on Haystack Rock.

Both of the new sightings happened west of the Oregon Coast Highway between 2nd Street and Sunset Boulevard, according to a social media post by the Cannon Beach Police Department.

The first sighting occurred in the morning, and the second occurred in the evening.

File: Cougar
File: Cougar(Pixabay)

Coyotes and a wounded elk were also sighted in the Cannon Beach area on Monday, according to police.

Last month, officials sealed off a section of Cannon Beach to provide a safe escape route for a cougar sitting atop Haystack Rock. Photographers first noticed the cougar on July 16, and footprints from the animal led officials to assume the cougar fled early the next day.

According to scientists with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the cougar likely came down to Cannon Beach the night before to hunt birds at low tide.

Meanwhile, neighbors in Troutdale are on edge after cougar sightings on Friday morning.

People in part of a Troutdale neighborhood are feeling a bit on edge following what witnesses describe as a cougar sighting Friday morning.

At least two people called law enforcement saying they spotted the animal roaming through their neighborhood.

Also over the weekend, an 8-year-old girl survived a cougar attack with minor injuries while camping in Olympic National Park in Washington state.

If you see a cougar in Oregon, ODFW says to report it by calling 971-673-6000. ODFW also has safety tips concerning cougars and how someone may possibly be more prepared.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Family of puppies found safe after fire in Warm Springs.
Kotek signs bills to stop sale of puppy mill animals in pet stores, cosmetic testing on animals
Vancouver animal shelter celebrates 'Dogust' with adoption specials
Vancouver animal shelter celebrates ‘Dogust’ with adoption specials
"Dogust" is the universal birthday for shelter dogs.
Vancouver animal shelter celebrates 'Dogust' with adoption specials
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is accused of spitting on an...
Police searching for woman accused of spitting on employee at Woodburn store