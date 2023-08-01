Oregon Ducks ‘more focused than ever’, head coach says

Oregon Ducks coach
Oregon Ducks coach(kptv)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Head Football Coach Dan Lanning started Monday’s media day by proclaiming “Summer is over!” As they prep for their upcoming season, they have adopted a new motto and say they’re focused more than ever.

It’s no secret the PAC-12 has taken on a different look in the past year with teams like USC and UCLA leaving the conference, but what about the teams who are still in the conference? 

We asked Coach Lanning about his thoughts on the most recent team, University of Colorado Boulder, leaving the PAC-12 and he said it doesn’t change a thing.

“Not a big reaction I mean I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference. I don’t remember, do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

See Also: Local baseball teams chasing championships this summer

Colorado made the decision to leave the PAC-12 for the BIG-10 after the conference failed to construct a media rights deal.

“I’m not concerned about that right now I’m worried about this season right now, so no, that hasn’t been a conversation piece for me,” said Lanning.

According to defensive back Dontae Manning the news didn’t weigh heavy on the team either.

“We move around as if nothing ever happened. We don’t really care about a lot of talk moving and this and that whoever we play whoever’s on that schedule we play them,” Manning said.

Coach Lanning just received a contract extension that will keep him with the Ducks through the 2028 season, with a hefty salary bump and a $20-million buyout. With the recent coach turnover, he was asked why people should believe he is here for the long haul.

“Do you got $20 million?” says Lanning. “It’s not fair in college football in my opinion when a University makes a commitment to a coach, but a coach doesn’t make a commitment to that university. I wouldn’t be here, believe it or not, believe whatever you want, there’s no secret that this is what I want.”

See Also: Ducks lose Super Regionals but say season brought fresh interest to Oregon baseball

The Ducks have come up with a new motto this season, ‘Going from Good to Great.’

“If you’re rolling out the exact same material every single year, for your players that can become mundane and then you’re probably not attacking your strengths or your weaknesses,” Lanning explained. “We go back and reevaluate. What are we really good at work and we improve and ultimately we felt like it’s time for us to take that step.”

“It’s the steady leader that the offense needs,” said Quarterback, Bo Nix. “Similar to what it was last year. doing what I did last year, but at a higher, even better scale and figuring that out as I go. What areas can I go from when I was good and what I was capable and where can I go to where my weaknesses aren’t my weaknesses anymore. my strengths are now elite and they’re at the top. I think that as a player as an evaluator as an individual you got a look at yourself and figure those things out.”

The Ducks will play Portland State Saturday, Sept. 2 against at Autzen Stadium

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run in NE Portland, neighbors say reckless drivers making area unsafe
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Multnomah DA: 24-year-old ‘serial car thief’ arrested by Auto Theft Task Force
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history
Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges

Latest News

10U Cal Ripken Regional champs from West Linn
Local baseball teams chasing championships this summer
FOX 12's Nick Krupke goes around the bases with a few local ball teams who are proud to call...
Local baseball teams chasing championships this summer
Hot rod hotshot back on Woodburn drag strip after race against cancer
Hot rod hotshot back on Woodburn Dragstrip after race against cancer
Hot rod hotshot back on Woodburn drag strip after race against cancer
Hot rod hotshot back on Woodburn drag strip after race against cancer