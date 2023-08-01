Oregon State Fair to hold job fair for hundreds of positions

Oregon State Fair
Oregon State Fair(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:48 AM PDT
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Just a few weeks before the Oregon State Fair kicks off, Salem is hosting a different kind of fair.

A job fair will be held this Saturday, Aug. 5. It starts at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center, located at 2330 17th Street Northeast in Salem.

Hundreds of temporary jobs are up for grabs, including positions in admissions, parking, security, and concessions departments.

In-person interviews will be held throughout Saturday, until all positions are filled. If you want to apply, make sure to bring a picture ID and either a social security card, birth certificate or passport.

Oregon State Fair Job Fair
Oregon State Fair Job Fair(Oregon State Fair)

For more details about the temporary jobs available, call 971-701-6573 or email info@oregonstatefair.org.

The Oregon State Fair takes place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4.

