Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Kelso mobile home park

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a mobile home park in Kelso Tuesday morning.

At about 7 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run investigation involving multiple vehicles in the South Kelso area. Police say the investigation led them to the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park at 914 South 12th Avenue.

Police say officers tried to contact the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred. No other details about the shooting have been released by police at this time.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital. Their current condition is not known.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on critical incident leave per policy.

