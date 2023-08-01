Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Kelso mobile home park

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:43 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a mobile home park in Kelso Tuesday morning.

At about 7 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run investigation involving multiple vehicles in the South Kelso area. Police say the investigation led them to the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park at 914 South 12th Avenue.

Police say officers tried to contact the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred. No other details about the shooting have been released by police at this time.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital. Their current condition is not known.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on critical incident leave per policy.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Just a few weeks before the Oregon State Fair kicks off, Salem is hosting a different kind of...
Oregon State Fair to hold job fair for hundreds of positions
Interstate 5 in Washington
Washington state launches hit-and-run alert system
Washington state's new hit-and-run alert system will officially begin operations Tuesday.
Washington state launches hit-and-run alert system
A brush fire started Monday night near an iconic Oregon landmark.
Brush fire breaks out near Multnomah Falls