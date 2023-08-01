Police: Man admits to being on drugs when he broke into NE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 56-year-old man is facing several charges after he broke into a home while under the influence on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 4500 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. Police say the suspect broke into a home, threatened those inside, and caused damage.

According to police, neighbors saw what was going on and went to help the people inside the home. The neighbors held the suspect down until officers arrived.

Police say the suspect, identified as Daren Donald Eshelby, admitted to being under the influence of drugs and “lost control of his actions.”

Eshelby was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for first-degree burglary, four counts of reckless endangering another person, five counts of menacing, and first-degree criminal mischief.

