Police searching for woman accused of spitting on employee at Woodburn store

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is accused of spitting on an employee at the Woodburn Premium Outlets on Monday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is accused of spitting on an employee at the Woodburn Premium Outlets on Monday.

Officers responded to the incident at the COACH Outlet, located at 1001 Arney Road #910, at around 5 p.m. Police say the woman entered the store, collected numerous items, and showed behaviors similar to someone who may shoplift.

After about 10 minutes, the woman reportedly began yelling at employees. She then placed the items down inside the store and left. Police say she came back and started spitting on an employee standing at the front door.

Woman accused of spitting on employee
Woman accused of spitting on employee(Woodburn Police Department)

The woman appears to be Hispanic, about 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet tall, with a rose of similar tattoo on her left shoulder and a vertical line scar under her left eye.

Anyone who may recognize the woman or have information about her is asked to contact Woodburn police at 503-982-2345, or email Officer Josh Mitchell at josh.mitchell@ci.woodburn.or.us.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Police: Man admits to being on drugs when he broke into NE Portland home
Jail cell
Man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for 6 Portland armed robberies
Evelyn Weaver's 2004 silver Honda CR-V with Oregon license plate 085BMP
Woman found dead in Bend home; police say victim’s vehicle found in Southern Oregon
4 arrested, firearms seized during street racing sting in N. Portland
4 arrested, firearms seized during street racing sting in N. Portland