Shot deputy has seen incredible recovery, family says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was shot several times last week while serving an eviction notice is reportedly seeing “incredible” recovery, family members said.

69-year-old Charles Doze’s injuries reportedly included shots to the face, torso, and arms, causing him to lose an eye.

Nephew Adam Khosroabadi, who is a city councilor in Milwaukie, said this career was a retirement job for his uncle, following careers in car sales and finance.

But selflessness was always in Doze’s nature, he said, acting as a father figure for Khosroabadi and his siblings and even saving Khosroabadi from drowning when he was a child.

“He’s just a man of service, and it’s just been something that’s a big part of him and who he is,” he said. “It’s been a joy for him to be able to serve.”

When the shooting took place, Khosroabadi was at home with his family.

“My aunt, his wife, had contacted my wife and left a voicemail and said he was shot in the line of duty. Immediately I called my cousin, who’s his son, to find out what exactly happened and that’s when we found out he was actually shot several times, including two to the face and head area, but he was alive,” Khosroabadi said.

Initially, there was some worry over whether Doze would make it- but that feeling didn’t last long.

“I just kept telling myself ‘this is Uncle Chuck, the strongest man I know. He’s gonna fight through it,’” Khosroabadi said. “The fact that he was alive. That’s what made me believe he was going to be okay.”

Even in the hospital in casts and an eye patch, Khosroabadi said his uncle kept the focus on others, and kept asking after Khosroabadi and his younger brother, who recently experienced a loss in the family.

“Just looking at him and seeing him in that condition, and he’s concerned about us? It just blew my mind,” Khosroabadi said. “That’s just who he is. He’s been more concerned about us and his family as opposed to himself.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Union started a GoFundMe to help with his healing journey.

“We’re horrified this happened to him, and we want to support him every way we can,” they told Fox 12 Oregon.

They said this the second time a deputy from their office has been shot on the job in the past few years.

Khosroabadi said Doze’s progress so far is encouraging to the whole family.

“There’s been no brain damage so far, no fragments in the brain,” he said. “He’s talking now and he’s having conversations with us and he’s coherent. It’s incredible how much he’s recovering.”

He said even more incredible is his uncle’s attitude, even as he looks ahead to a long recovery process.

“He’s just saying ‘maybe there’s something I can still do,’” Khosroabadi said. “We’re kind of like hey man, it’s time to get an RV and travel and go fly fishing, or take it easy, but he’s a man of service, like I said he’s that guy, and something like this isn’t going to stop him.”

