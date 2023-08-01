Sunny & Very Warm Again Wednesday

The first day of August was a quiet, but warm one! Lots of sunshine to enjoy this afternoon and tomorrow will be fairly similar!

Expect to start your day sunny west of the Cascades, aside from some patchy morning clouds along the coast. The rest of the day will be sunny and temperatures will be very similar to what we’re experiencing today. We expect highs in the upper 80s, around 87 again. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of us in the Portland metro area. Expect more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s through the workweek.

We are watching for the possibility of thunderstorms later this week east of the Cascades. Tomorrow looks to stay clear of that activity, but expect some more clouds to the east and increasing to the southeast. There will also be some patchy haze and smoke, mainly into central Oregon. An air quality alert in the area is expected to end at noon tomorrow. Winds will be stronger tomorrow through the east end of the gorge and central Oregon. We will see increased fire danger in these areas tomorrow afternoon and evening.

By the weekend, temperatures should be increasing and it’s possible we get another heatwave. Right now we expect temperatures around 90 on Saturday and then climbing into the mid 90s for Sunday and Monday. We will likely be tweaking this forecast as we get even closer. But we will see lots of sunshine in addition to the hot temperatures these days. By Tuesday, it will be considerably cooler, back into the mid 80s, and clouds will be much more present.

Overnight lows through the week will be mild, but get warmer by the end of the weekend and early next week, reaching the mid 60s at times.

